NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was apparently an innocent bystander was shot and killed in Queens and police are searching for at least one suspect.

It happened near 48th Street and Broadway around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police found Gudelia Vallinas, 37, in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to her head. She was just steps away from her home, police said.

Vallinas was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Police were still on the scene Saturday morning searching for ballistic evidence and surveillance video, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The suspect, or suspects, appeared to be targeting someone else, according to police. The gunman missed and killed Vallinas.

Zack Alradaf, who works at a nearby store, said he heard shots ring out followed by screaming. He said he ran outside and found Vallinas unconscious and bleeding on the ground.

“It was just so loud… All you see is people scattering all over, running away. And it was just unbelievable, first time I’m experiencing this,” Alradaf said.

So far, there are no arrests or persons of interest in the case.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.