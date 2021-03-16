NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s political problems mounted Tuesday as the State Senate majority leader now says she thinks an impeachment trial would result in conviction for the three term chief executive.

As CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, the question about Cuomo that was put to State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was simple and straightforward: Does the upper house have the votes to impeach New York’s chief executive?

“You know, a majority of my members have come out and suggested that the governor should resign. I haven’t canvassed anyone, but I think the majority of my members have spoken,” Stewart-Cousins said.

Although seven women have come forward charging Cuomo with sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior, a lot has to happen before the governor would face a Senate trial.

First, the Assembly would have to vote articles of impeachment. The lower house is still at the investigation stage, hiring an outside lawyer to conduct a wide-ranging probe. It will not be limited to the sexual harassment charges – it will include nursing homes and problems with the Mario Cuomo bridge, among other things.

“We have a wide range of issues that come up, and every one of those concerns is very important,” said Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens).

Kim – who claims the governor bullied him over the nursing home investigation — also wants the probe to look at the governor’s book contract to see if that played a role in the administration’s decision to downplay COVID deaths in nursing homes.

“I’m confident there’s some personal profit motives in the contact. For example, how much money will he receive if he makes the New York Times bestseller list? How much money would he make if he sells 50,000 books? What are the benchmarks?” Kim said.

Speaking of bullying, Stewart-Cousins says she’s also experienced that side of the governor’s personality.

“The governor is well known for being who he is and making sure you know how he feels. This Andrew Cuomo is certainly somebody who I have met,” she said.

Assembly sources tell Kramer they think their impeachment process will take four to six weeks. The attorney general’s probe could take longer.