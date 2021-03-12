NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently the subject of multiple investigations and calls to resign over nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic and allegations of sexual and workplace harassment.

Here is a timeline of the claims against the governor and his administration:

Dec. 13, 2020 — Former aide Lindsey Boylan accuses Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment in a series of tweets. Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, wrote the governor “sexually harassed me for years,” adding “I know I’m not the only one.”

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Cuomo’s press secretary tells CBS2 in a statement, “there is simply no truth to these claims.”

Dec. 14 — The next day, the governor discusses Boylan’s tweets during a press briefing, telling reporters they “were simply not true.”

Jan. 28, 2021 — New York Attorney General Letitia James releases a damning report accusing the New York State Health Department of undercounting nursing home deaths by as much as 50%. New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker responds in a statement, calling the notion of undercounting “factually wrong.”

Jan. 29 — Cuomo refutes the report, insisting the total number of deaths was always accurate. He says the state was concerned about double-counting deaths from nursing homes and hospitals, so the Health Department separated nursing home deaths from nursing home residents who died at hospitals.

Feb. 3 — A New York Supreme Court judge rules the Health Department must release more information on nursing home deaths.

Feb. 11 — The Associated Press reports more than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients were sent back into nursing homes under the Health Department’s controversial March 25, 2020 directive.

Feb. 12 — Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa comes under fire over comments made during a meeting with state Democratic lawmakers. According to the transcript, DeRosa said the Cuomo administration delayed responding to lawmakers’ request for data on nursing home deaths in August because they feared it would be “used against us” by then-President Donald Trump.

New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim was on the call and spoke out about DeRosa’s comments, saying “you can’t hide information because you think you could be politically hurt in the process.” Kim had been critical of the administration’s handling of nursing home deaths after losing his uncle to coronavirus.

Feb. 15 — The governor holds a press conference, taking responsibility for the “void” of information on nursing home deaths but insisting there was no cover-up.

Feb. 17 — Reports surface that the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s offices are investigating Cuomo’s COVID task-force. The governor also publicly attacks Kim, alleging he took political donations from nail salons while working on legislation that was supposed to crack down on salon abuses.

“I do believe Ron Kim acted unethically, if not illegally. I do believe he has a continuing racket where he raises money from the owners of salons,” Cuomo said.

“The governor can smear me all he wants in an effort to distract us from his fatally incompetent management. But these facts are not going away,” Kim responded.

Feb. 18 — State lawmakers consider legislation to strip the governor of his emergency powers during the pandemic. Kim comes forward with allegations that Cuomo threatened him to keep quiet.

“I felt threatened when he pushed in a phone call, berated me for 10 minutes, asking me to issue a statement that countered what I had said,” the assemblyman said.

A top Cuomo aide then accuses Kim of “lying” about the call, saying it’s “…part of a years-long pattern of lies by Mr. Kim.”

Feb. 24 — Former Cuomo staffer Karen Hinton comes forward with allegations of bullying against the governor.

“He made me feel as if I were no good at my job and thus totally dependent on him to keep it,” Hinton said. “Working for him is like a 1950s version of marriage. He always, always, always comes first. Everyone and everything else — your actual spouse, your children, your own career goals — is secondary. Your focus 24 hours a day is on him.”

Boylan also shares more details about her sexual harassment claims, saying Cuomo once said, “Let’s play strip poker,” on a flight in 2017 and kissed her on the lips at his New York City offices in 2018.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive it is not only condoned but expected,” Boylan said.

The governor’s team once again disputed her story, releasing flight manifests and statements from four aides who were there and said, “this conversation did not happen.”

“As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false,” said Cuomo’s press secretary.

Feb. 25 — New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker defends the Health Department’s handling of nursing home deaths as he’s grilled by state lawmakers.

Feb. 27 — Former aide Charlotte Bennett comes forward with another sexual harassment claim against the governor. She alleges to the The New York Times he asked her “numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s.”

Cuomo says he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” He calls for an outside review of the claims.

Feb. 28 — After initially attempting to name his own investigator, the governor agrees to Attorney General James’ demand for legal referral and subpoena power in the investigation.

Cuomo also releases a lengthy statement addressing the allegations:

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office. “I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends. “At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business. “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that. “To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to. “That‘s why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations. “Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now – period.”

March 1 — Anna Ruch shares a third sexual harassment allegation from the 2019 wedding of top Cuomo aide Gareth Rhodes. She told The New York Times the governor touched her bare lower back, and she moved his hand away. She said he then placed his hands on her faced and asked to kiss her. She said she pulled away, but not before he kissed her cheek.

March 3 — Amid mounting pressure to resign, Cuomo publicly apologizes for making “people feel uncomfortable,” but insists he “never touched anyone inappropriately.” He asks the public to be patient with the investigation and says he will not step down.

March 4 — In exclusive interview, Bennett tells CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O’Donnell she believes the governor was propositioning her for sex and says he asked her about being a sexual assault survivor.

“I thought, ‘He’s trying to sleep with me, the governor’s trying to sleep with me. And I’m deeply uncomfortable, and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible,’” she said.

March 5 — Published reports allege top Cuomo aides rewrote a July 2020 draft report from Health Department to conceal the number of nursing home deaths. The New York State Legislature also votes to strip Cuomo of his emergency powers.

March 6 — Former aide Ana Liss accuses the governor of inappropriate behavior, including asking if she had a boyfriend and kissing her on the cheek.

“I’m not claiming sexual harassment, per se. I’m just saying that it wasn’t a safe space for young women to work, or for women in general,” she told The Wall Street Journal.

In a later interview, Liss describes a “toxic” work environment.

“There was screaming, there was name-calling. There was a sense of fear in the air that you could say or do the wrong thing at any moment and you could lose your job,” she told WROC.

March 8 — Attorney General James names former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and employment discrimination lawyer Anne Clark to lead the team investigating the sexual and workplace harassment allegations.

March 9 — The Albany Times Union reports another sexual harassment allegation from an unnamed former aide. She claims the governor called her to the executive mansion under the pretense of helping him with a cellphone and then “reached under her blouse and began to fondle her.”

Cuomo denies the report, saying, “I have never done anything like this,” and calls the details “gut-wrenching.”

March 11 — The governor’s lawyer refers the latest allegation to Albany Police, saying it’s state policy since the woman did not want to file charges.

March 12 — Several members of New York’s Congressional delegation, including Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, join the calls for Cuomo to resign.