NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a bloody weekend in New York City as gun violence erupted on the streets.

Police responded to more than a dozen shootings, including the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan, there are few losses more painful than that of a mother losing her child. Even more torturous for Juliana Copie-Sanon is not understanding why.

“To know that I will never see my baby again. He was just a baby,” she said.

Bryan Sanon, 17, was on a walk with friends near his Canarsie home Saturday morning when a gunman jumped out a grey sedan and started firing at them near Farragut Road and East 82nd Street.

One teenager was shot in the face. The other in the leg. Sanon was killed.

His mother came across the alert on her phone.

“I said ‘Can you imagine this early morning a 17-year-old got shot?’ Not knowing it was my son,” she said.

Over the weekend, there were at least 13 shootings, resulting in 20 victims. One of them, a Queens mother of two, was killed by a stray bullet in a gunfight involving young men.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced a new pilot program to pair youth at risk for gun violence with mentors. They then work together to set tangible goals like getting a GED, with a monetary reward if the kid succeeds.

“We know in order to heal old wounds and build new partnerships, it’s going to require bold action. So we have implemented strategies that support community safety, treat community trauma and build community strength,” said Williams.

“We know it’s not enough to just react to violence. We need to advance peace,” Williams added.

Sanon’s mother agrees.

“Life is so precious, it’s too short to be living like this,” she said.

She wishes no other mother has to experience her grief.

“I just want to know who did this to my baby and why. What did he do to deserve such a horrible death?'” Copie-Sanon said.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.