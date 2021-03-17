NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is stepping up its presence in neighborhoods across New York City after eight people were killed in a series of shootings at spas in Atlanta.

The counterterrorism bureau says there is no known connection to the city, but police are bolstering the number of officers in Asian communities, like Chinatown, Flushing and Sunset Park.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, families in those neighborhoods woke up in fear and pain Wednesday, even more on edge after learning of yet another deadly attack on Asian-Americans.

“I’m actually quite speechless,” Gloria Mark, of Staten Island, told Fan. “It’s not OK. It’s clearly not OK.”

“That’s why we have two people go together, go home early, working early,” said Kelly Yang, who works in Chinatown.

Karlin Chan formed a neighborhood watch group in Chinatown last February in an effort to stop this type of hate. He told Fan racism is nothing new, but it’s become more overt.

“We wanted to be a visible and a physical deterrent on the streets of Chinatown here. We want to let the racists know that racism is not welcome here, and we will intervene,” he said.

Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate, the nation’s leading group addressing anti-Asian discrimination, called the shootings an “unspeakable tragedy” that “will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community comes to endure.”

Since last March, the organization has received more than 3,700 reports of racism.

New York City has been ground zero for many of the documented incidents. Earlier this week, an Asian American couple recorded a racist rant from a woman on a Manhattan street. Police are also searching for a man in Harlem who allegedly made anti-Asian statements before punching a 27-year-old in the face.

JoAnn Yoo, with the Asian American Federation, got emotional wondering when these attacks will finally end.

“I’m sure we’re all feeling very fragile, and very scared and very frustrated, because we don’t know how to process – how do you fight your way out of racism?” she said.

Law enforcement officers say the motive behind the Atlanta shootings remains unclear, but local community activists say it was clearly fueled by racism. Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an act of “domestic terrorism.”

