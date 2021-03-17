NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is reporting a drop in felony crime in city subways, specifically robberies and grand larcenies.
The latest numbers show, as of Monday, there have been 261 major crimes in transit this year.
That's compared to 630 during the same period last year, a nearly 59% drop.
“While I’m grateful to see significant crimes coming down, of course I continue to be concerned about the misdemeanor assaults and crimes that we see continue in the system,” NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said.
The MTA says it's also important to note while ridership is increasing, it's still just a fraction of what it was pre-pandemic.
The NYPD recently added 600 extra officers to combat a spike in violent crime.