NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City high school teachers head back into the classroom Thursday and Friday.
They're getting ready for students to return Monday.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he wants to reopen all schools for in-person learning by the fall.
Approximately 317,000 students are still learning remotely. Murphy says it's important for them to get back in classrooms.
“We know there are students who have fallen behind,” he said Wednesday. “Time to stem this tide before more fall away.”
Starting Friday, interstate outdoor youth sports can resume in New Jersey with restrictions.
Each player is only allowed two parents or guardians at their games. Athletes and attendees must wear masks on the sidelines, and spectators have to social distance.