NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Last week might have felt like spring, but we’re in for another round of winter weather Thursday.
CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST
TIMING
Most of the area will see rain start to fall by mid-morning, becoming heavier in the afternoon and into the night.
The rain is expected to transition to snow during the overnight hours — around 2 a.m. in the northern suburbs and 4 or 5 a.m. in New York City.
TOTALS
When it’s all said and done, most of the area will see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The city is only in for a coating of snow, but farther north and west could get up to 3 inches of accumulation.
TEMPERATURES
Friday will be a cold, with wind chills ranging from 20 to 30 degrees.
But the sun returns Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 50s and climbing into next week.