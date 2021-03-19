NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are explosive charges Friday from the first woman to publicly accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

As CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, Lindsey Boylan is running for Manhattan borough president, but in the political world she will be forever known as the woman who broke open the dam, starting the flow of sexual harassment charges against Cuomo.

She has claimed he kissed her on the lips and asked her to play strip poker.

Now in an extended interview with the New Yorker magazine, she makes more accusations. One involved an encounter with the governor and his dog, Captain.

According to the magazine:

When the dog jumped up and down near her, Boylan said, she reached out to calm him, and then backed away. Cuomo, she said, joked that if he were a dog, he would try to “mount” her as well. Boylan said that she did not reply. “I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say.” She added, “I just shrugged it off.”

Boylan, who has already told her story to investigators for Attorney General Letitia James, gave new information about the antagonism toward the governor’s longtime “frenemy” Mayor Bill de Blasio. At a pool party at the executive mansion, she saw a dartboard with de Blasio’s picture on it, she claimed.

“I couldn’t believe how brazen it was,” she said.

Earlier this month, the governor addressed Boylan’s charges of being kissed.

“I want you to know from me directly I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo said.

Compounding the governor’s problems, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the federal investigation into the administration’s nursing home actions is now looking into legislation that originated in the governor’s office to protect doctors, nurses, hospitals and nursing homes from lawsuits and criminal liability related to the pandemic.

Feds are also looking at how the Cuomo administration handled information relating to COVID deaths in nursing homes.