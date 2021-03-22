LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun on a Long Island beach.
Long Beach police say David Afanador and a 36-year-old woman fired several shots into the ocean early Sunday morning.
Afanador was allegedly caught with a handgun and three loaded magazines.
It’s not the first time the 39-year-old officer has been in trouble with the law.
Afanador was arrested for allegedly putting a suspect into a chokehold over the summer in Rockaway Beach. He was suspended and stripped of his gun.
In 2014, Afanador was one of two officers arrested for punching and pistol-whipping a 16-year-old during a marijuana arrest. He and the other officer were acquitted of those charges in a bench trial in 2016.