SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The village of Spring Valley is remembering a hero, mourning a firefighter who died trying to save residents in a burning building Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, nearly 24 hours after the fire broke out searchers found the body of firefighter Jared Lloyd, who became trapped after courageously going inside the inferno to help others.

Now investigators are going through the rubble, trying to find the cause of the fire that also killed a resident and injured more than a dozen others.

Flames quickly spread through Evergreen Court Home for Adults around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

WATCH: Rockland Officials Provide Update On Fatal Spring Valley Fire

Spring Valley volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd, 35, a 15-year veteran, was on the third floor when he radioed for help. Smoke and flames prevented anyone from reaching him.

“He searched as the building burned, determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

All afternoon and evening, first responders searched for Lloyd.

“A ton of rubble. Debris that had to be removed very meticulously and it was painstaking,” said Rockland County Director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear.

At 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, they found him, and a procession transported his remains.

On Wednesday, a makeshift memorial grew at the scene, and at his station. Black and purple bunting has gone up at Columbian Fire Engine Company #1 and the flag has been lowered to half staff.

24 hours after the horrific fire broke out, the body of @RocklandGov Firefighter Jared Loyd has been recovered. REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/xu9abxhwGZ — Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 (@ykahan) March 24, 2021

“Yesterday Jared Lloyd gave his life in service to others,” Day said.

There’s also gratitude to those who helped evacuate the 112 residents inside. Thirteen of those residents were rushed to the hospital. One many died, and another is in critical condition.

Volunteers from local Jewish agencies also helped relocate residents to safety.

A somber moment, as the remains of #SpringValley Firefighter Jared Lloyd is escorted to the Medical Examiner.#RIP HERO👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/k5gRFteheG — Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 (@ykahan) March 24, 2021

“All banded together to do the impossible in the face of imminent danger,” Day said.

An administrator with the adult home watched his staff rush residents out.

“It was a community effort saving those lives,” Garfield Bryan said.

As for what caused the deadly fire?

“The Rockland County Sheriff Office Fire Investigation Unit along with Spring Valley police department, New York state fire and ATF as a collaboration are deeply involved in this investigation,” said Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco. “It’s under investigation and the teams are even right now as we talk going through the rubble.”

Two other firefighters were injured. One was hospitalized overnight.

Lloyd also worked as a technician for Altice, and he was a father of two sons.

WATCH: Procession Held To Celebrate Birthday Of Fallen Firefighter’s Son

Fellow firefighters took part in a huge procession Wednesday night in tribute to Lloyd and to help Lloyd’s son celebrate his sixth birthday.

As for the man who died at the facility, no further details have been provided about this identification.