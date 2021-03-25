NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD will announce a new initiative Thursday to combat the disturbing rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Reports have spiked at an alarming rate across the city, and the community has been pleading for help.

Sources tell CBS2 the initiative will involve an undercover element in certain areas of the city.

Officials have said the surge in attacks started during the pandemic.

“When you use words like ‘Wuhan virus, China virus, Kung flu,’ you’re really putting people in harm’s way,” Stop AAPI Hate Co-Founder Manju Kulkarni said. “In fact, our data shows that over 700 incidents actually used or involved those kind of comments.”

Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo helped form the NYPD’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force last spring. Now, it’s expected to get reinforcements.

Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD is set to add plainclothes officers to the streets to help gather intelligence and quickly respond to hate crime incidents — all under cover.

“I speak to a lot of my victims,” Loo said. “What they tell me is, ‘I’m being attacked, I’m verbally being assaulted, and the worst thing is that there’s so many people around and they’re not doing anything.”

So far this year, NYPD data shows at least 22 anti-Asian hate crimes, up from zero reported in that period last year. Loo said crimes against Asian Americans have long been underreported.

“It’s a very daunting task for them, especially when they don’t speak the language,” he said. “A lot of them fear retaliation.”

Including Manhattan artist Linjie Deng, who was attacked on the subway.

“Some tall guy suddenly ran toward me and yelled at me, ‘Get the… out of my way you… yellow,'” he said.

Deng said the man pushed him to the ground and hit him with his backpack. Plenty of people were around, but no one stepped in.

He’s now expressing his feelings through new artwork on display at Carlton Fine Arts in Midtown. The proceeds will go to a nonprofit called Think Chinatown.