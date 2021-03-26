MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene following a shooting in Monsey.
Clarkstown Police say two people have been shot at an apartment complex near Monsey Boulevard and Fletcher Road.
It happened around 3 p.m.
Video from the scene shows emergency personnel rushing a person on a stretcher into an ambulance.
K9 units are on the scene.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately known. There was no word of any suspect in custody.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.