MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in Rockland County that left one teen dead and another victim in critical condition.
Police were called to an apartment complex on Monsey Boulevard in Monsey on Friday afternoon.
One victim was found at that location, and a second victim was found a short distance away on Fletcher Road.
One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His mother, Louisemene Myrtil, told CBS2 she is in shock.
“They killed my son. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why they do that to me,” Myrtil said.
No arrests have been made, and police have not commented on a possible motive.
Spring Valley Police are asking anyone who might have security video from the area to submit it to the department’s tips hotline at (845) 356-7400.