MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A teen was killed and another victim was critically injured in a shooting in Monsey on Friday.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. at an apartment complex near Monsey Boulevard and Fletcher Road.
Spring Valley Police say officers were sent to the area for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found two male victims who had both been shot multiple times. The victims were taken to Westchester Medical Center.
Louisemene Myrtil told CBS2’s Ali Bauman her 17-year-old son was one of the victims. She says he did not survive.
“They killed my son. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why,” she said.
Bauman spoke to the neighbor who called 911. She did not want to show her face.
“I heard pop pop pop,” she said.
She says she looked out her window and saw a teenage boy on the ground bleeding.
“The child was crying, going, ‘Help, help,’ and I said, ‘Honey, just stay put.’ I said, ‘Someone’s gonna come. I called 911. Someone’s gonna come. You’ll be alright,'” she said.
Investigators spent the afternoon searching the apartment complex for evidence.
“I don’t know who do that to me,” Myrtil said.
The second victim was last reported to be in critical condition.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to call (845) 356-7400.