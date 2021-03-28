PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Port Jefferson.
Officers were sent to Main Street near Arden Place around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffered from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old David Bliss Jr., of Shirley.
Suffolk County Police say 19-year-old Joseph Garcia, of Port Jefferson Station, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.
According to police, the investigation is continuing.