NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing new sexual harassment allegations, this time from a woman who claims the governor kissed her without her consent.

It allegedly happened at the woman’s home in front of her family, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday.

Sherry Vill, 55, claims the chief executive kissed her when he came to her home to assess flood damage in 2017.

“I was holding my small dog in my arms and I though he was going to pet my dog. But instead, he wedged his face between the dog and mine and kissed me on the other cheek in what I felt was highly sexual manner,” Vill said. “But I knew I felt embarrassed and weird about his kissing me.”

The incident happened in May 2017. Vill’s daughter posted a picture of the kiss on social media.

Attorney Gloria Allred also showed pictures of the governor’s visit to Vill’s home. They included a picture autographed by the governor that was sent to Vill with a letter commemorating the visit.

“I felt as though he was coming on to me in my own home,” said Vill.

“This sexual harassment issue is not just about an employer to employees. Sherry was not an employee… and I think that all New York residents should also be treated with dignity and respect,” said Allred.

Rita Glavin, a lawyer representing Gov. Cuomo, said in a statement:

During times of crisis, the Governor has frequently sought to comfort New Yorkers with hugs and kisses. As I have said before, the Governor has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past forty years. I encourage everyone to look at other photographs from his visit to Greece, NY that day.

There are at least eight women, in addition to Vill, who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Cuomo apologized earlier this month.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” he said at a March 3 press conference. “You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people… It is my usual and customary way of greeting.”

But Allred doesn’t buy it, saying that whenever she kisses or hugs anyone, even a child, she asks permission.

“I don’t have any right to hug you unless you say it’s OK,” Allred said.

At this point, Vill is not pressing charges, but she wants to tell her story to the Attorney General’s investigators.