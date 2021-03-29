NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cleanup is underway after a big line of thunderstorms took down trees around the area Sunday night.
The high winds sent a tree crashing into a house in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. The home was seriously damaged.
Another tree fell onto an SUV on 62nd Street near Second Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. No injuries were reported.
READ MORE: Powerful Storm Causes Damage In Parts Of New Jersey
The storm also caused a New Jersey hotel roof to collapse. It happened at the American’s Best Value Inn in Neptune Township.
Aluminum siding from the building ended up hanging from a powerline.
“[It] sounded like you were almost underneath a waterfall. Very high winds. I had the dogs outside. I was like, ‘Get in, get in,'” Neptune City resident Andrew Berger said. “It was so bad, never seen anything like it.”