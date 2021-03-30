NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York must immediately begin offering COVID vaccinations to all incarcerated people in the state’s prisons and jails, a state judge ruled Monday.
More than 1,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, and five have died.
People in other close-contact settings, like group homes and homeless shelters, have been included in the vaccine rollout.
The judge said leaving inmates out was “unfair and unjust.”