HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is expanding its COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older.
More than one million residents can now book appointments statewide.READ MORE: New York State Lifts Domestic Travel Quarantine Requirement
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been granted federal approval for 16 and 17-year-olds.READ MORE: With Pfizer Saying Its Vaccine Is Effective In Children, Parents And Officials Consider What It Means For Schools
The drug maker said Wednesday a clinical trial showed its efficacy is 100% in kids 12 to 15. It will soon apply for expanded emergency use authorization.
Over the past two weeks, the average number of daily new cases in Connecticut has increased by more than 60%.MORE NEWS: Rep. Suozzi To White House: Restore SALT Or No Deal On New Taxes To Fund National Recovery Plan
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here