NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Even with eligibility expanding, there’s concern over COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

According to the Department of Health, 36% of the city’s population has had at least one dose. But in the Bronx and Brooklyn, that number is 31%, compared to Manhattan, where it’s 44%.

On Face The Nation on Sunday, Congressman Ritchie Torres addressed the vaccination rates in his district.

“One of the greatest barriers to vaccine access is the digital divide. Those in the Bronx who have no access to the internet have much less access to information about vaccination sites and have no real ability to participate in online registration systems,” Torres said.

Meanwhile, Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, said he does not anticipate another wave of outbreaks, citing the vaccination efforts.

“I think that there’s enough immunity in the population that you’re not going to see a true fourth wave of infection. What we’re seeing is pockets of infection around the country, particularly in younger people who haven’t been vaccinated and also in school-age children,” Gottlieb said.

The Centers for Disease Control reported Saturday that more than 4 million doses of the vaccine were administered in a 24-hour period, setting a new record for the United States.