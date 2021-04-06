CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, Manhattanville College, New York

PURCHASE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Manhattanville College in Purchase announced Tuesday it will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Students will have to provide proof of vaccination before returning to campus for the fall semester.

READ MORE: COVID Anger: Patrons At N.J. Brewery Stiff Server On Tip After Disagreeing With State's 90-Minute Seating Time Rule

Exceptions will include those with a medical exemption.

READ MORE: COVID Impact: Long Island Teen's Story About Struggling Through College Application Process Featured In Issue Of Time Magazine

COVID VACCINE

Rutgers University was one of the first in the Tri-State Area to make the COVID vaccine mandatory.

MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: Nassau County To Start Push To Inoculate Homebound Residents And Others With Disabilities

Several other local colleges and universities are strongly encouraging students to get vaccinated but are not requiring it at this time.

CBSNewYork Team