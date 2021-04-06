PURCHASE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Manhattanville College in Purchase announced Tuesday it will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Students will have to provide proof of vaccination before returning to campus for the fall semester.
Exceptions will include those with a medical exemption.
Rutgers University was one of the first in the Tri-State Area to make the COVID vaccine mandatory.
Several other local colleges and universities are strongly encouraging students to get vaccinated but are not requiring it at this time.