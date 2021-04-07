NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 20 people were injured and hundreds are displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building Tuesday in Jackson Heights, Queens.

The FDNY says the blaze is finally under control. Now, the investigation can begin.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday on the sixth floor of a 133-unit building at 89th Street and 34th Avenue. Flames could be seen shooting out of apartment windows, as smoke poured into the streets.

“It was a ton of smoke. I saw it from my window a block away,” said neighbor Marta Schlitzer.

The fire commissioner said preliminary reports show the bruising battle for firefighters could have been avoided.

“The occupant fled but left the door open. We’ve stressed over the years the seriousness of that. If you do unfortunately have a fire in your home or apartment, how important it is to close that door, because the fire spread out into the hallway,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The flames then traveled north.

“The fire advanced quickly into what we call the cockloft, the area between ceiling a roof. Those fires tend to spread rapidly. This did, it engulfed the entire cockloft of the A-wing.”

Fire officials said 21 people were hurt, including 16 firefighters. All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and all residents are accounted for.

“I was in panic. I didn’t know who to call,” 10-year-old Keyla Cardenas told CBS2.

The 10-year-old was home along when a neighbor told her to evacuate. She grabbed her dog and escaped.

“I feel kind of nervous and sad, because that was the only house we had, and now we don’t know where to go,” she added.

Around the corner from the fire, volunteers handed out food and supplies to displaced residents.