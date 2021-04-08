NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new information about the tragic deaths of two baby boys in the Bronx last year.

The NYPD says both children were the victims of homicide. But as CBS 2’s Nick Caloway reported Thursday, what led to their deaths remains a mystery.

The two boys were found dead on Nov. 9 behind an apartment building on College Avenue near East 171st Street in the Claremont section of the borough.

They were discovered by the building superintendent.

Police say the boys were newborn identical twins, and they were found naked, wrapped in paper bags.

“The mother of these two infants was pregnant. The babies were full-term babies. So someone has to know something,” said Lt. Williams O’Toole, the commanding officer of the Bronx Homicide Squad.

The medical examiner said the cause of death for both was blunt force trauma to the skull.

Homicide detectives told Caloway one of those baby boys was found in the side alley of the home. The other was found in the rear alley. There are surveillance cameras on the property, but they don’t show who dumped those bodies,.

After five months of exhaustive investigation, no witnesses have come forward.

Police are pleading with the public for help. CrimeStoppers has increased its reward for information to $10,000.

“It breaks my heart. It’s so painful,” neighbor Dorean Miranda said.

Months later, neighbors are still devastated by the tragedy.

“How could anybody do that to the kids?” Debra Lee said.

“It had to be the mother or the father,” Jessica Ramos added.

Ramos’ apartment faces the back alley.

“I do have a view of the alleyway, but I didn’t see anything. It was a very horrible moment,” she said.

In front of the building, two small, blue teddy bears remain as a tribute to the tiny lives taken too soon.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report