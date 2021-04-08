NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man is facing charges in three separate hate crimes against Asian Americans, police say.
Joseph Russo was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Woman Slapped Across Face By Suspect Who Made Anti-Asian Statements, Police Say
Police say the 27-year-old attacked three people between March 5 and April 5.
In the first incident, Russo allegedly pushed a 64-year-old Asian woman to the ground in Gravesend.READ MORE: Police: Man Made Anti-Asian Comments, Threatened Couple At Brooklyn Home Depot
Then on March 22, police say he was seen on video pulling a 32-year-old woman’s hair in Midwood.
Most recently, he is accused of knocking a 77-year-old man to the ground as he was buying groceries in Sheepshead Bay.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Telling Staff Inside Chinatown Nail Salon, 'You Brought The Corona To This Country'
These attacks come amid a disturbing spike in violence against Asian Americans. According to the NYPD, there have been 33 anti-Asian hate crime victims through March 28, compared to 11 during the same period last year.