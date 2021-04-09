ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy is now among the millions of New Jersey residents who have gotten the COVID vaccine.
The governor received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday while touring the state’s vaccination mega-site in Atlantic City.READ MORE: Survey: More Than 70% Of Dentists Seeing Increase In Patients Experiencing Teeth Grinding, Jaw Clenching During Pandemic
First Lady Tammy Murphy also received her first dose.
In a tweet, she said she was “filled with hope and gratitude.”
Today, as I received my first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine, I was filled with hope and gratitude.⁰⁰Hope – for the brighter days ahead.⁰⁰Gratitude – for the scientists, researchers, health care heroes, @NJNationalGuard members, and so many others who made this moment possible. pic.twitter.com/k09ePEoSXX
— Tammy Murphy (@FirstLadyNJ) April 9, 2021
As of Friday morning, over 5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey and over 2 million residents are now fully vaccinated.READ MORE: NYC Rolls Out Revised Plan For COVID School Closures, Ahead Of Enrollment Deadline For In-Person Classes
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Today, I received my first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine.
When vaccine eligibility expands to all New Jerseyans age 16+ on April 19th, I urge you to roll up your sleeve.
Let’s save lives, defeat this pandemic, and move forward – together. pic.twitter.com/4QonAD5CyQ
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 9, 2021
Eligibility expands to include all New Jersey residents over age 16 on April 19.MORE NEWS: NYC High School's Softball Season Put On Hold After Coach Steps Aside To Coach Baseball
The governor tweeted, “I urge you to roll up your sleeve. Let’s save lives, defeat this pandemic, and move forward – together.”