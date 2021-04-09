CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Gov. Phil Murphy is now among the millions of New Jersey residents who have gotten the COVID vaccine.

The governor received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday while touring the state’s vaccination mega-site in Atlantic City.

First Lady Tammy Murphy also received her first dose.

In a tweet, she said she was “filled with hope and gratitude.”

As of Friday morning, over 5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey and over 2 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

Eligibility expands to include all New Jersey residents over age 16 on April 19.

The governor tweeted, “I urge you to roll up your sleeve. Let’s save lives, defeat this pandemic, and move forward – together.”

