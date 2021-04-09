ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy is now among the millions of New Jersey residents who have gotten the COVID vaccine.

The governor received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday while touring the state’s vaccination mega-site in Atlantic City.

First Lady Tammy Murphy also received her first dose.

In a tweet, she said she was “filled with hope and gratitude.”

Today, as I received my first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine, I was filled with hope and gratitude.⁰⁰Hope – for the brighter days ahead.⁰⁰Gratitude – for the scientists, researchers, health care heroes, @NJNationalGuard members, and so many others who made this moment possible. pic.twitter.com/k09ePEoSXX — Tammy Murphy (@FirstLadyNJ) April 9, 2021

As of Friday morning, over 5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey and over 2 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

COVID VACCINE

Today, I received my first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. When vaccine eligibility expands to all New Jerseyans age 16+ on April 19th, I urge you to roll up your sleeve. Let’s save lives, defeat this pandemic, and move forward – together. pic.twitter.com/4QonAD5CyQ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 9, 2021

Eligibility expands to include all New Jersey residents over age 16 on April 19.

The governor tweeted, “I urge you to roll up your sleeve. Let’s save lives, defeat this pandemic, and move forward – together.”