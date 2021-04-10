NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Washington Heights.
As CBS2’s Cory James reports, police say they have arrested 24-year-old Mike Kushnir for the death of 17-year-old Gerado Rivas.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. on March 27.
The teenager, according to investigators, was standing on the corner of West 181st Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue when he was stabbed under the arm.
Authorities say Gerado then flagged down paramedics who took him to a local hospital, where he died.
Loved ones started a GoFundMe page for his family to help with funeral costs.
They say Gerado was selfless and always willing to help people, even if it was just making someone laugh and smile.
Right now, it is unclear what led to the stabbing.
Kushnir is being charged with murder.