NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Bernie Madoff, the infamous financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in a federal prison.
A law enforcement official confirmed Madoff's death to CBS News. It was first reported by the Associated Press.
Madoff died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently from natural causes.
Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.
In 2019, Madoff's attorneys had also asked former President Donald Trump for a reduction in his sentence. None was given.
Madoff admitted swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades.
A court-appointed trustee has recovered more than $13 billion of an estimated $17.5 billion that investors put into Madoff’s business. At the time of his arrest, fake account statements were telling clients they had holdings worth $60 billion.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
