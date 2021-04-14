NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four men are in custody after police found a woman’s body in the trunk of a car in Queens.
Police said early Wednesday morning, officers watched as the men left a building on Foam Place in Rockaway and put something into the trunk of a car.READ MORE: Bernie Madoff Dies In Prison, AP Reports
They later stopped the vehicle near Nassau Expressway at Bayview Avenue, checked the trunk and found an unresponsive woman inside.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Across Tri-State As Federal Health Officials Investigate Rare Blood Clots
She was later pronounced dead by the medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death.MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Little Girl Seen Wandering Alone On Long Island
Her name has not been released, and it’s unclear what charges the men could face.