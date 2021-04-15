NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four reputed MS-13 gang members are facing charges after a woman’s body was found in a car in Queens on Wednesday.
Just before 2 a.m., officers saw the four suspects carry a large object out of a building on Foam Place and place it in the trunk of a car before driving away.
Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near the Nassau Expressway in Far Rockaway.
They then found the body of 31-year-old Nazareth Claure wrapped in a blanket inside the trunk.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Allan Lopez, 21-year-old Jose Sarmiento, 20-year-old Rigel Yohairo and 26-year-old Rodolfo Lopez.
Allan Lopez, Sarmiento and Yohairo have all been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Allan Lopez was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Rodolfo Lopez was charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Police say one of the suspects, who was also the victim’s boyfriend, strangled Claure.