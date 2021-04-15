NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially calling it quits.
The New York power couple announced their breakup Thursday in a joint statement.READ MORE: New York Bars, Restaurants Allowed To Stay Open Later Starting Next Week
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read, Entertainment Tonight reports. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.” The former couple have several business ventures together, including partnering with meal delivery company Tiller & Hatch.READ MORE: New Jersey Gun Reform: Gov. Murphy Calls For Mandatory Safety Course, Lock Boxes And Increased Age Requirements
“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” they said in the statement. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to every one who has sent kind words and support.”
Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged in 2019 and had been dating for about four years. Their wedding was postponed because of the pandemic, and it was widely reported in March that they had called it off.MORE NEWS: Police Rescue Dog With Paw Caught In Escalator At Jersey City PATH Station
At the time, the couple refuted the reports, saying they were still together and working on their relationship.