By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Recent police-involved shootings in the U.S. have prompted many parents to have a conversation with their kids about race, policing and witnessing traumatic events.

CBS2 spoke with a psychologist who says the dialogue should always be ongoing.

“It’s not just one talk, but a series of talks. And the talks are not just about strategies about how to behave and not being seen as suspicious, but most importantly, what I do for my own Black children, it’s about modeling behaviors for them,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gardere.

Watch: Dr. Jeffrey Gardere On Talking To Children About Race, Policing, And Witnessing Trauma

