NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a woman working at a construction site, police say.
Jose Everaldo Reyes was charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon overnight.
Police say the 66-year-old local handyman shot Lizbeth Mass six times Wednesday in City Island.READ MORE: ‘It’s Just Tragic:’ Lizbeth Mass Gunned Down On The Job At City Island Construction Site
The 52-year-old victim helped direct traffic for a construction company.
Investigators say Reyes had spoken with Mass during the day and even brought her a sandwich.
No word on why he shot her.