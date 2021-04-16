CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:City Island, Local TV, New York, nyc shootings, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a woman working at a construction site, police say.

Jose Everaldo Reyes was charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon overnight.

Police say the 66-year-old local handyman shot Lizbeth Mass six times Wednesday in City Island.

READ MORE: ‘It’s Just Tragic:’ Lizbeth Mass Gunned Down On The Job At City Island Construction Site

The 52-year-old victim helped direct traffic for a construction company.

Investigators say Reyes had spoken with Mass during the day and even brought her a sandwich.

No word on why he shot her.

CBSNewYork Team