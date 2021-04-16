NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for drivers heading through the Midtown Tunnel this weekend.
The MTA is working to repave the roads.
The Manhattan-bound tube will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
The Queens-bound tube will close from April 23 through April 26.
The MTA says during each closure, one tunnel will stay open with one lane in each direction.