NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers reacted Tuesday after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict was read by the judge just after 5 p.m.

Chauvin was facing three counts — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Leaders from Black Lives Matter Greater NY broke the news to a crowd that had assembled in Union Square. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the crowd erupted into cheers and cars passing by started honking.

They told the crowd the conviction came about because of the relentless protests and pressure of everyday people who would not give up.

For many, last summer may have been the first time they hit the streets in protest, but activists say they’ve been pounding the pavement for years. They compared this case to Eric Garner’s death saying, in their words, this time finally feels like justice.

“I feel the American system gave the people justice. I was on the ground when they announced they were going to arrest Chauvin, in George Floyd Square. I’ve been beaten for George Floyd. We’ve gone to jail for George Floyd. But today I can rejoice. I can smile and know that this can be a government that is for and by the people,” said Chivona Newsome, with Black Lives Matter Greater NY.

While there’s a sigh of relief among those who were hoping for this verdict, Newsome says there is more work to be done and while Floyd’s murder represented longstanding concerns about policing, especially in Black and brown communities, they say efforts for reform are far from over.

Many demonstrations are planned across the city.

Crowds also gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the NYPD says they are prepared for protests and have executed their mobilization plan with specialized units like the strategic response group and the critical response command.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman contributed to this report.