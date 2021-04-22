CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, Westchester County, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was arrested overnight in the deadly stabbing of Yonkers store owner Ruben Martinez, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.

Martinez was killed Tuesday while defending his clothing store on New Main Street.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Gunmen Seen Opening Fire As They Run Down Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police said the suspect walked into Premier Fashion and stole a baseball cap.

Witnesses said Martinez grabbed a large stick and demanded the man return the hat.

That’s when the suspect allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

 

Martinez left behind four children and the business he spent years building to support his family.

MORE NEWS: Akayed Ullah Faces Sentencing For 2017 Attempted Suicide Bombing At Times Square Subway Station

The family started a GoFundMe campaign, asking for help with funeral expenses. To support it, CLICK HERE.

CBSNewYork Team