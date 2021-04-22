YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was arrested overnight in the deadly stabbing of Yonkers store owner Ruben Martinez, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.
Martinez was killed Tuesday while defending his clothing store on New Main Street.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Gunmen Seen Opening Fire As They Run Down Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police said the suspect walked into Premier Fashion and stole a baseball cap.
Witnesses said Martinez grabbed a large stick and demanded the man return the hat.
That’s when the suspect allegedly stabbed him multiple times.
BREAKING: @YPDDetectives make arrest overnight in stabbing death of store owner. Details to be released soon. #Yonkers https://t.co/paDWBX36RoREAD MORE: Police: Woman Shoved Against Car And Sexually Abused By Would-Be Robber In Brooklyn
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) April 22, 2021
Martinez left behind four children and the business he spent years building to support his family.MORE NEWS: Akayed Ullah Faces Sentencing For 2017 Attempted Suicide Bombing At Times Square Subway Station
The family started a GoFundMe campaign, asking for help with funeral expenses. To support it, CLICK HERE.