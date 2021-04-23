NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A memorial will be held Saturday for legendary rapper DMX at the Barclays Center ahead of Sunday’s funeral.
Only close friends and family will be allowed to attend the memorial, due to COVID restrictions.
However, fans around the world can watch live at 4 p.m. on the DMX Youtube channel.
PHOTOS: Remembering Rapper DMX Through The Years
Another memorial service will also be broadcast live at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on BET network.
That same day, a private funeral will be held for the beloved artist, whose real name was Earl Simmons.
He died earlier this month at White Plains Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was 50 years old.