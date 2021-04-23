CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two suspects after a statue in Columbus Circle was defaced with paint Thursday.

The suspects allegedly threw red paint on the USS Maine National Monument around 10 p.m.

They then ran away, heading east on Central Park South.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.