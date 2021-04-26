STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police officers are expected to cheer a colleague Monday as he is released from the hospital.
Officer Christopher Racioppo was stabbed during a traffic stop on April 10 in Patchogue.
He was hospitalized in critical condition for more than a week after a major artery was severed in his leg, causing blood loss.
Racioppo made what is being called a miraculous recovery and will sent home this afternoon.
Police arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Nunez in the case. They say he tried to evade arrest for driving while intoxicated.