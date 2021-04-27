TOWN OF HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Fellow police officers are remembering NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos as a good guy and a hero.

But to his neighbors, the man known as “Taso” was an incredibly loving and involved father, who only just moved in last summer but quickly made a big impression. He was stuck and killed by an alleged drunk driver early Tuesday morning on the Long Island Expressway.

“We just pray for his wife and his kids,” a tearful Rosemarie Giancalone told CBS2s Carolyn Gusoff on Tuesday.

There was overwhelming sadness in the East Northport community where the 43-year-old highway cop and his young family recently moved in.

“An amazing father, husband, and we saw him every day,” Giancalone said.

The Giancalones, who live next door, described Tsakos as a beautiful man who came to their rescue when they were both sick with COVID.

“He brought us food and went to the supermarket, whatever you guys need,” said Rosemarie Giancalone.

“He brought us soups, he went to the supermarket, brought us cold cuts. He actually was in my house helping me put up the molding,” Simone Giancalone added.

Tsakos was often seen in the driveway playing with his young kids — a 3-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

“He was a super dedicated father with his kids,” Simone Giancalone said.

“Just terrible, terrible news. He was such a nice guy,” added Joe Maneri. “It’s very hard to hear, just devastating.”

NYPD widows with the group Survivors of the Shield rushed to the home to let the officer’s grieving wife know they are there for her always.

“We just want them to know they’re not alone, we’ve all been through it. But every circumstance is different, and privacy is important to her. She’s still trying to accept what happened,” Maggine McDonald said.

Town of Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Tsakos, and both the Nassau and Suffolk county police benevolent associations shared their condolences for his family.

“Members of the Nassau County Police Department and the NYPD share a unique bond. We are united in our mission to keep New Yorkers safe and when a member of law enforcement is killed in the line of duty, we also share the sense of loss,” Nassau PBA President James McDermott said in a statement. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the loved ones and family of Officer Tsakos, and all those within the NYPD family who are grieving this loss. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by all those who wear the uniform.”

“Officer Tsakos made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of all New Yorkers. This tragedy strikes at the core of our communities, both local and national, as Police Officers continue to be vilified by political opportunists,” Suffolk SBA President Noel DiGerolamo said in a statement of his own. “The Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association stands united with the Tsakos family along with our grieving brothers and sisters in the NYPD, today and always. We offer our thoughts to the family and loved ones of Officer Tsakos, who now face the worst fears of every law enforcement family.”