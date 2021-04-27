BREAKINGNYPD Officer Struck And Killed While Directing Traffic On Long Island Expressway
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Stop & Shop, West Hemptead

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island grocery store reopened Monday, nearly a week after a shooting that left one employee dead and two others injured.

A memorial sits outside the store, with flowers and a photo of 49-year-old Ray Wishropp.

READ MORE: Police: Jarrod Powell Arrested In Brutal Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem

Police said Wishropp was gunned down last Tuesday inside the Stop & Shop in West Hempstead.

READ MORE: NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos Struck And Killed While Directing Traffic On Long Island Expressway

He left behind seven children.

MORE NEWS: Community Gathers For Vigil In Memory Of Twins Dakota And Dallis Bently

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, faces murder and attempted murder charges.

CBSNewYork Team