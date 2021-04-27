WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island grocery store reopened Monday, nearly a week after a shooting that left one employee dead and two others injured.
A memorial sits outside the store, with flowers and a photo of 49-year-old Ray Wishropp.
Police said Wishropp was gunned down last Tuesday inside the Stop & Shop in West Hempstead.
He left behind seven children.
The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, faces murder and attempted murder charges.