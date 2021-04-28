NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In his first 100 days, President Joe Biden has proposed $6 trillion in new spending.

First, on the American Rescue Plan and then the American Jobs Plan. And now, he’s set to unveil his American Families Plan.

The nation will hear more about it Wednesday during his first address to a joint session of Congress, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Shovels in the ground herald a new community park at an affordable housing complex in New Rochelle. It’s the kind of infrastructure investment officials will cheer when mentioned by the president during his address.

“We think that an infrastructure plan that encompasses the needs of cities like New Rochelle could be enormously positive for our community,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said.

Biden will promote his far-reaching $1.8 trillion Families plan that the White House says will save the average family $13,000.

It includes free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as two free years of community college for everyone.

It will also extend the child tax credits through 2025.

It will be paid for with tax reform and increases on the wealthiest Americans.

But it doesn’t include something most suburban homeowners want — the so-called “SALT repeal.”

A bipartisan group in Congress won’t support any tax code changes unless Biden agrees to lift the cap on deductibility of state and local taxes.

“I am very appreciative of the Congress members who are holding out. SALT disproportionately hurts us, especially in the suburbs of New York,” Assemblywoman Amy Paulin said.

Local Democrats give Biden high marks for his first 100 days, in substance and in tone.

“Just to see the pivot from the last four years in how we identify our priorities and policies here in the country,” New Rochelle City Councilwoman Yadira Ramos-Herbert said.

Wednesday night’s Republican rebuttal will be delivered by a rising star, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who said he’ll outline a vision to empower working families and increase opportunity.