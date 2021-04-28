NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in East New York was arrested Wednesday.
Eighteen-year-old Omar Gelin, of Brooklyn, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault.
Police say the 5-year-old was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on April 5.READ MORE: Police: 5-Year-Old Girl Hit By Stray Bullet In East New York, Hospitalized With Non-Life Threatening Injuries
She was playing on the sidewalk around 6 p.m. when shots were fired.
Her injuries are not life-threatening.