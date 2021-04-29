NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are calls for policy changes after several synagogues in the Bronx were vandalized over the weekend.
The suspect was caught on camera throwing a rock at the Chabad of Riverdale on Saturday night, smashing windows.
On Thursday, former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind joined Congressman Lee Zeldin and local community leaders to demand the city change bail policies.READ MORE: NYPD & State Police Hate Crime Units Investigating Vandalism At Bronx Synagogues
“I demand that anti-Semitism be treated no differently than other hate crimes,” Hikind said.
Police say the suspect targeted four synagogues, including returning to vandalize the Chabad of Riverdale a day later.