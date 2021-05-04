GREENLAWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral will be held Tuesday for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year veteran and father of two killed in the line of duty last week.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the service, including family members flying in from Greece and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

On Monday, dozens of New York’s finest saluted Tsakos’ flagged-draped coffin as it was carried outside a funeral home in Astoria, Queens — where the officer grew up.

A massive motorcade then escorted his body to the wake in Suffolk County, and firefighters on an Long Island Expressway overpass paid tribute by standing at attention and displaying the American flag.

A steady flow of family, friends and officers poured into Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in Greenlawn to show love and support for Tsakos’ wife Irene, along with his 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

NYPD Lt. John Pappas told CBS2 he and Tsakos were close friends.

“We will miss him immensely,” he said. “He was a very loving man to his friends, his family, his children… He gave of himself and he wanted no recognition in return. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Tsakos was directing traffic away from a deadly crash on the Long Island Expressway in Fresh Meadows, Queens when he was hit and by an alleged drunk driver. Police said she left the scene but was arrested a short time later.

“He’s a good guy, he didn’t deserve this,” family friend Jim Mastoras said.

Pastor John Boyd did community outreach work with Tsakos and spoke with his widow Monday.

“I said to her, ‘I pray for you and your children,’ and she said, ‘please pray for my children, pray for my children,'” he said.

Support has been pouring in for the family as they mourn. Fundraisers have amounted to almost $300,000, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation pledged to pay off the mortgage on the family’s home.