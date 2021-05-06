NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway tickets are now on sale for performances set to start on Sept. 14.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday he will allow full capacity audiences in theaters.READ MORE: Sneak Peek: Lincoln Center Plaza Transformed Into Green Space For Outdoor Summer Performances
CBSN New York spoke with Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin about the work that needs to be done before opening. Watch her full interview here.