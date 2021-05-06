AIRMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A school bus collided with a car and burst into flames Thursday afternoon in Rockland County.
The left side of the bus was charred as Chopper 2 flew over the scene in Airmont.
The crash happened on Saddle River Road around 3:30 p.m.
According to police, the driver was on the bus, but he was not hurt.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone in the car was hurt.