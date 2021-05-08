NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The sexual harassment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now reportedly expanding to include whether the vaccine rollout was politicized.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the New York Attorney General’s office is looking into whether Cuomo’s longtime aide Larry Schwartz pressured county leaders to support the embattled governor in exchange for access to COVID vaccines.
The calls were allegedly made in early March as Cuomo faced calls to resign over the sexual harassment allegations.
MORE: Report: Gov. Cuomo’s Senior Aides Prevented Health Officials From Releasing Nursing Home Death Toll For Months
CBS2 has reached out to the governor’s office and the Attorney General but have not yet heard back.