NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fender bender in Queens turned into a violent attack on the street.
It happened Saturday night in Jackson Heights.
Surveillance video shows the moment the victims’ car, a Nissan Sentra, collided with a Honda Accord.
Police say the driver of the Honda got out of the car and demanded money for damages.
He then punched both the father and son who were in the Nissan Sentra in the face, knocking them to the ground.
“My head was on the ground, and he just went full force basically body slamming me,” said Adel Ahmed, one of the victims.
Police say the suspect took the victims’ cell phones and a wallet before speeding off.
The two men who were attacked are expected to be OK.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.