NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of attacking and robbing two men after getting into a fender bender in Queens over the weekend.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jovani Padin, of Queens, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Adel Ahmed told CBS2 he was pulling out of a bank parking lot in Jackson Heights on Saturday night when he accidently swiped the bumper of a Honda Accord.
Police say Padin was driving that vehicle.
Padin then allegedly began yelling at Ahmed and his father and demanded money.
According to police, Padin punched both men in the face and stole both their cell phones and Ahmed’s father’s wallet.
He then got back into his car and drove off.
Padin is facing multiple charges, including robbery, assault, attempted grand larceny and leaving the scene of an accident.